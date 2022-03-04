Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.16

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 548899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNCY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,404.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

