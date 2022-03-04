Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

EXPI stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

