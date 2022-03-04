Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBT. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $28.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

