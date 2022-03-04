Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

GSL traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 15,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,716. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

