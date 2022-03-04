Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 207.16%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $602,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

