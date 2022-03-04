Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CTEC stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $23.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Clean Tech ETF (CTEC)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.