Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $16.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 21.86% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

