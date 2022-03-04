Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

SRET stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,240. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,315 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.