Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

BATS PFFD opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

