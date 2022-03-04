Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 1,019.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 838,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 763,283 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 722,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 392,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PUCK remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. 206,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

