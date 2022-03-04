GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,931 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

