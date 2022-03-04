Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.51 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Gogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. 75,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.
Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.
About Gogo (Get Rating)
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
