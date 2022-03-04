Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.51 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Gogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. 75,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gogo by 50.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gogo by 21.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Gogo by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

