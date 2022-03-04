Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Trading 4.8% Higher

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 38,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 57,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$49.34 million and a P/E ratio of -24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

