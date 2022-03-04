Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) COO Stephen Arcana Sells 17,000 Shares

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.