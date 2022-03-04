Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.51. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 655,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.63.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

