Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPCO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Golden Path Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

