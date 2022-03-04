Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 103,097 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,097 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VEON were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEON. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,978,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VEON by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,836 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in VEON by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,635,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VEON by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,524 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

