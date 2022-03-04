Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Oncorus worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oncorus by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 208,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oncorus by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 156,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oncorus by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 118,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oncorus by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oncorus by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 5.04. Oncorus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Oncorus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.