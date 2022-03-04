Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 70.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -25.41. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. Research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

