Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $628,000 Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SandRidge Energy worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 32,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5,073.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 151,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of SD stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $521.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.