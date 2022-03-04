Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Ardelyx worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 217,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 135.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 32.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARDX stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 143.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

