Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 22.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE BVH opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

