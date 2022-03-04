Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 15,493 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MediaAlpha worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 260.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

MAX stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.85 million, a PE ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

