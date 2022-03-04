Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.57. 11,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,350. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

