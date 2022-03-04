Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($14.42). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($14.42), with a volume of 40,102 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

