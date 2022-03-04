GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDRX. Stephens started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

GoodRx stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -244.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,422. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,593,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

