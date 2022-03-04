GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Evercore ISI

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.41.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -244.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. GoodRx has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoodRx by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GoodRx by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.