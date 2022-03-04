Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $359,745.20

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $359,745.20 and approximately $126,727.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

