GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 7.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.38. 639,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,027,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$201.70 million and a P/E ratio of -17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

In other GoviEx Uranium news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,050.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.