Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.39. Grab shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 779,587 shares trading hands.
GRAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96.
Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
