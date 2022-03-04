Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 14,323 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,556 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

Shares of FCT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 70,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,639. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

