Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,504 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.38. 218,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,760,746. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

