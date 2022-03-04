Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.70. 203,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,005,233. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

