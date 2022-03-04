Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.45. 14,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,891. The company has a market cap of $246.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.70 and a 200 day moving average of $250.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

