Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 14,184 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 136,429 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,787,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

