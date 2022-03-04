Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $722.82. 2,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,850. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $735.48 and a 200 day moving average of $786.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total value of $115,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

