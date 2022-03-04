Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 43,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,411. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.