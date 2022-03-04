Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,829. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

