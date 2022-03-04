Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $161.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

