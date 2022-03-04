Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.79. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 12,257 shares traded.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

