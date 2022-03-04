Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.60

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 8659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $496.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

