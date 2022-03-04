Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.Grocery Outlet also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.92-0.97 EPS.

GO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. 53,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,325. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

