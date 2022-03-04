Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Cowen

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.88. 15,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,325. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.