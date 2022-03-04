Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for $10.34 or 0.00026443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $51,398.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

