Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,915,100 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the January 31st total of 1,788,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.3 days.
GMBXF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 22,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,985. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.
Grupo México Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo México (GMBXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.