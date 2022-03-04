Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,915,100 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the January 31st total of 1,788,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.3 days.

GMBXF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 22,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,985. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

