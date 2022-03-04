Grupo Santander Downgrades Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) to Neutral

Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Voltalia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Voltalia alerts:

Shares of OTC VLTAF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41. Voltalia has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Voltalia engages in the provision of renewable energy. The firm’s activities include production of electricity and development of renewable sources such as wind, hydro as well as biomass and solar. It also provides carbon trading services. The company was founded by Robert Dardanne and Xavier Dejardins on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voltalia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voltalia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.