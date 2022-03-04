Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of GH opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

