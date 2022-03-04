Guess? (NYSE:GES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.48

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 84675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Guess? by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

