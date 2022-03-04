Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $35.89 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

