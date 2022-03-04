Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XNCR. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

